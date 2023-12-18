✕ Close Related video: Jonathan Majors court date

A verdict could come Monday in the trial of Marvel star Jonathan Majors, who is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Jurors began deliberating on Thursday afternoon, and had not reached a verdict by the end of Friday.

Earlier in the week, Judge Michael Gaffey permitted the release of a wealth of evidence, including text messages, photographs, footage, a recording of the actor calling himself a “great man” and the 911 call from the night of the alleged attack.

The texts show Majors dissuading Jabbari from going to the hospital following a separate alleged altercation in 2022, saying “it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something”.

Meanwhile, in an audio recording, Majors is heard telling the dancer he needs a “great woman” similar to Michelle Obama. Video showed the couple battling on the streets of New York.

In closing arguments, the defence painted Jabbari as a “liar” and accused her of “revenge partying” after the alleged assault. The prosecution called the private driver a “biased witness to the man who paid him.”

Majors has been supported throughout the trial by his current girlfriend Meagan Good.