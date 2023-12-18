Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault as Marvel drops ‘Kang’ actor: Live
The jury announced a split verdict on Monday afternoon, finding him guilty of two charges
The jury handed down a verdict on Monday afternoon in the trial of Marvel star Jonathan Majors, convicting him of two counts — on one misdemeanor count of assault and one harassment violation.
Jurors deliberated for a total of roughly five hours.
Last week, Judge Michael Gaffey permitted the release of a wealth of evidence, including text messages, photographs, footage, a recording of the actor calling himself a “great man” and the 911 call from the night of the alleged attack.
The texts show Majors dissuading Jabbari from going to the hospital following a separate alleged altercation in 2022, saying “it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something”.
Meanwhile, in an audio recording, Majors is heard telling the dancer he needs a “great woman” similar to Michelle Obama. Video showed the couple battling on the streets of New York.
Majors has been supported throughout the trial by his current girlfriend Meagan Good.
Hours after the guilty verdict was announced, Marvel said it was dropping Majors from its lineup.
Jonathan Majors dropped by Marvel following guilty verdict in ex-girlfriend assault case
Jonathan Majors has been dropped by Marvel Studios after a New York City jury found him guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, The Independent understands.
Majors debuted his role as Kang the Conqueror, the next major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, earlier this year in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
The jury found the Marvel star, 34, guilty of one count of third-degree assault and one count of harassment, but acquitted him of another count of assault and one aggravated harassment count.
Jonathan Majors dropped by Marvel following guilty verdict in assault case
Marvel Studios will not be moving forward with the actor after Monday’s trial verdict
Manhattan DA’s statement following verdict
The striking similarities between Depp v Heard and the Jonathan Majors trial
On 18 December, Mr Majors was convicted on two counts — one count of assault in the third degree and one count of harassment in the second degree.
The case hinged on a March 2023 incident. Grace Jabbari, Mr Majors’ then-girlfriend, reportedly discovered texts sent to Mr Majors from another woman. An argument ensued, which culminated in the alleged assault in the back of a private car in New York City. The dancer informed police that she had been assaulted by her then-boyfriend and went to the hospital; he was later arrested and charged.
Throughout the trial, social media users repeatedly insisted that Mr Majors is innocent; there was even a hashtag called #FreeJonathanMajors under which users posted their support for the actor.
The question of guilt was ultimately up to the jury. In the court of social media public opinion, however, evidence and due process don’t seem to matter, as opinions on the case seemed to be made well before the trial was even finished.
Jonathan Majors’ assault trial is hauntingly similar to Depp v Heard
The #FreeJonathanMajors comes years after the #JohnnyDeppisInnocent — and both came long before either one of their verdicts were in
Will Jonathan Majors go to prison for assaulting Grace Jabbari?
Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
The Marvel star, 34, was arrested in March in New York after Ms Jabbari accused him of slapping her and throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand.
He previously pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanour assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment.
Will Jonathan Majors go to prison for assaulting Grace Jabbari?
A jury convicted Majors on two counts on Monday afternoon after roughly five hours of deliberation
Who is Grace Jabbari?
Grace Jabbari is a 30-year-old British dancer and the ex-girlfriend of Jonathan Majors. The pair dated for two years.
As a dancer, she has appeared in movies like Barbie, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One and Coldplay’s “Cry Cry Cry” music video, according to IMDB.
On the stand, Ms Jabbari told jurors that her romance with Mr Majors began in August 2021 after meeting on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She was working as a movement director while Mr Majors starred as the movie’s villain.
She said that his hair stylist “slipped me this piece of paper, so I opened it up and it was his number.” Then Majors returned to her side asking: “Am I going to see you later?”
Ms Jabbari testified that their relationship moved “fast.” She added that he wrote her poetry and “he told me that he loved me early on, which was overwhelming, but I loved it as well.”
But by December, she noticed a shift. She mentioned her ex, which she said prompted her boyfriend to yell, she said: “It was the first time I felt scared of him.”
Throughout the trial, numerous other incidents came to light aside from the one Mr Majors is on trial for, which a prosecutor called a “manipulative pattern” of abuse.
Text messages shown in court revealed an incident in September 2022 in London. In the texts, Mr Majors appears to admit that he had injured Ms Jabbari’s head. He then threatened to commit suicide if she went to the hospital, texts revealed.
Everything Marvel actor Jonathan Majors has been dropped from
Jonathan Majors was on a stratospheric trajectory before being charged with assault and harassment in March of this year.
The 34-year-old actor had, weeks earlier, co-presented an award at the 95th Oscars with his Creed III co-star Michael B Jordan.
He was receiving rave reviews for his turn as Marvel’s major new villain Kang following his debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Then, on 25 March, New York City police responded to an emergency call over a “domestic dispute” involving Majors and a 30-year-old woman.
Majors was convicted on two counts on Monday after a weeks-long trial.
Everything Marvel actor Jonathan Majors has been dropped from
34-year-old actor was arrested weeks after presenting at the Oscars
Who is Meagan Good?
Meagan Good is a 42-year-old actress and model and Mr Majors’ current girlfriend.
She has appeared in both TV shows and movies, including Harlem, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Think Like a Man, according to her IMDB page.
The pair have been dating since May 2023, according to People. A source told the outlet that same month that the actress had been providing Mr Majors with “support” as he faced allegations.
Although Mr Majors sparked speculation that he and Ms Good were married after referring to her as “the missus” in a September speech, a source shot down that idea to People, underscoring they were still dating.
Photos have captured the couple walking into the courtroom hand-in-hand throughout the trial. During Majors’ defence attorney’s closing remarks, an emotional Ms Good was spotted wiping tears from her eyes.
What comes next?
A jury convicted Mr Majors of two counts on Monday afternoon after roughly five hours of deliberation.
According to reports, Mr Majors’ sentencing date is set for Tuesday 6 February 2024.
Verdict reached in weeks-long assault trial
Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting his former-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
The Marvel star, 34, was arrested in March in New York after Ms Jabbari accused him of slapping her and throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand.
He previously pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanour assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment.
Following a 10–day-long trial, which included testimony from the driver of the vehicle and Ms Jabbari herself, the guilty verdict was returned on Monday.
Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari
The Marvel star, 34, was arrested in March in New York
Photos of Grace Jabbari’s finger injuries unveiled in court