Meagan Good says ‘every friend advised’ her against dating Jonathan Majors

Actor and model Meagan Good has admitted that her friends had concerns about her dating ex-Marvel actor Jonathan Majors.

Good, 42, reportedly began dating Majors, 34, in May 2023, months after the star physically assaulted his then-girlfriend, British dancer Grace Jabbari.

Majors was found guilty in December 2023 on two counts of harassment and two counts of assault in connection to the March 2023 incident.

While the Creed III star managed to avoid jail time, he was ordered to attend 52 weeks of domestic violence programming in Los Angeles, pay $250 in surcharge and continue going to therapy.

A source previously People that Good had been providing Majors with “support” as he stood trial for domestic abuse allegations.

During a recent appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna, Good spoke about her relationship with Majors, revealing that “every friend advised” her against the relationship.

“Well, I won’t get into how it started,” she said, “but I will say is that the support we’ve been able to give each other – the pouring into each other, the honest conversations, the love, the respect, just the care and the thoughtfulness – it’s just been really wonderful.”

Meagan Good admitted that ‘every friend advised’ her against dating Jonathan Majors ( Today Show With Hoda & Jenna )

Asked by Hoda Kotb if any of her friends advised her to wait until after his legal troubles to see how everything turns out before dating Majors, Good responded: “Uh yeah, every friend advised me.

“But at the end of the day, one thing I know is I can always look myself in the mirror when I trust my spirit, when I trust God, when I ask God, and when I move to the beat of my own drum. I can always look and say, ‘Ok I’m proud of that.’ No matter whatever happens I have peace in my heart and harmony in my heart,” she explained.

Megan Good and Jonathan Majors began dating in May 2023 ( Getty Images )

Noting that she takes all of her loved ones’ opinions and advice into account, Good said that “at the end of the day I’m the one that has to live my life” and “I want to be responsible for the choices that I make.”

She added: “And I also want to live the life that I want to live.”

Good, who has appeared in both movies and TV shows, including Harlem, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Think Like A Man, was previously married to producer and author DeVon Franklin from 2012 to 2022.

“I was married for a decade to a wonderful person, and we’re still friends,” she told the NBC morning show hosts. “But that’s the beautiful thing. To me, it’s a success when you’ve learned a lot, when you’ve given a lot, when you take a lot with you, when you’re a better person for it.”

During the two-week criminal trial, jurors heard how Majors pulled Jabbari’s finger, twisted her arm, hit her and pushed her in a way that caused her to fall onto the pavement. Surveillance footage also showed Majors shoving Jabbari into a vehicle before pulling her back out of the car and dragging her onto the sidewalk.

Last month, Majors, who has since been working on repairing his damaged Hollywood career, landed his first movie role since his conviction in director Martin Villenueve’s forthcoming independent revenge thriller, Merciless.