Julia Garner offered lead role in Madonna biopic
Feature film will chart how Madonna became one of the most iconic pop artists of all time
Julia Garner has reportedly been offered the lead role in Madonna’s forthcoming biopic.
Earlier this year, it was revealed that the 28-year-old Ozark star and Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney had both auditioned for the role of the pop star.
On Tuesday (7 June), a source familiar with the project told Variety that Garner has now been offered the role. It was not confirmed whether she has accepted.
The film will follow the storyline of Madonna’s life from the beginning, and is being produced by Amy Pascal. The script was won by Universal Films Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley in a multi-studio bidding war.
Madonna originally had hopes of Midsommar actor Florence Pugh portraying her in the film, telling PA in September 2021: “She’s definitely up there on the list, if she’ll have me.”
Other people that have been rumoured for the role include Julia Fox and Madonna’s own daughter, Lourdes Leon.
Auditions for the biopic began in February, with Madonna telling her Instagram followers that the process was a “surreal experience”.
Since the film’s conception, the singer has been open about the challenges that come with creating a project about herself.
In October 2021, she told singer Maluma in a Rolling Stone interview: “Writing my script is the most draining, challenging experience I’ve ever had.
“It’s kind of like psychotherapy in a way, because I have to remember every detail from my childhood till now,” she added.
