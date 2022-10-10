George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Actors star as embittered exes in their latest movie ‘Ticket to Paradise’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom.
The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise
During a recent appearance on NBC’s Today show, the two actors discussed their on-screen chemistry, which, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey wrote, “immediately recalls the tempestuous relationship Roberts and Clooney shared as the romantic leads of the Ocean’s Eleven films”.
When asked if it was “awkward” to kiss “your dear, dear friend”, Clooney, 61, laughingly responded: “It is when my wife and kids come by to visit.”
“I mean, it was the first day they came to visit,” Roberts, 54, added. “It’s like, ‘Papa, oh, Auntie Juju.’ It’s like – ‘Get ‘em out, get ‘em out!’”
Clooney joked: “It’s really bad. ‘What are you doing, Papa? What is that?’”
The duo later revealed that Clooney’s children weren’t actually around while they shot the kissing scene.
“Do y’all laugh when you’re kissing? Is it funny?” host Hoda Kotb questioned.
“It’s kind of ridiculous. It is like kissing your best friend,” Roberts admitted before Clooney quipped: “Well, thanks for that. You know I was the two-time Sexiest Man Alive?”
Clooney shares a set of five-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, with wife Amal Clooney.
Meanwhile, Roberts and husband Daniel Moder have three children, 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinneas and Henry, 14.
You can read The Independent’s three-star review of the movie here.
Ticket to Paradise is out in cinemas now.
