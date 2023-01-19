Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Julian Sands has been identified by authorities as a hiker who has been missing in a California mountain range since last week.

The British actor, who has starred in critically acclaimed films including The Killing Fields and A Room With a View, along with his TV shows such as 24, has been missing in the Mount Baldy area since Friday 13 January, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The 65-year-old actor was reported missing by his wife on Friday evening and was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to Variety and Los Angeles station KABC-TV.

Search and rescue crews were on the mountain looking for Sands, but had to suspend the search because of severe weather and avalanche threat, department spokesperson Gloria Huerta told CNN.

Drones have been used to continue the search but rescuers are limited with other resources because of the weather.

Mount Baldy is a 10,000ft peak located northeast of Los Angeles in the Angeles National Forest.

California has been hit by a string of violent winter storms that have brought flooding and major snowfall to the drought-stricken state.

The sheriff’s department says that over the past four weeks, it has launched 14 search and rescue missions in the Mount Baldy area alone, with two hikers dying on the mountain.

“These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves,” the agency stated on Facebook.

“The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience.”

Sands, who lives in north Hollywood, has appeared in more than 150 movies and television shows during his career.

Born in England, he moved to California in the Eighties to pursue a Hollywood career, following the success of the James Ivory-directed A Room with a View, the 1985 romance adapted from E M Forster’s 1908 novel.

Sands, who had received attention for his early perforance 1984 film The Killing Fields, was cast as lead George Emerson opposite Helena Bonham Carter’s Lucy Honeychurch. The film also starred Maggie Smith, Daniel Day-Lewis, Judi Dench and Simon Calllow in supporting roles.

A box office succes, A Room with a View recieved critical praise upon its release and was nominated for eight Oscars at the 59th Academy Awards, including Best Picture.