A timeline of Julian Sands’ disappearance

Julian Sands, a prolific actor with more than 150 screen credits, has been confirmed dead after his remains were found in the San Gabriel Mountains in California.

The British star went missing after going for a hike in the Mount Baldy area more than five months ago on 13 January.

The remains were found in the same area on 24 June by hikers, with a coroner later confirming them to be those of the missing actor.

Sands is known for his breakout role in the 1985 period drama A Room With A View, in which he starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter, Sir Daniel Day-Lewis, Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith.

He also starred in Arachnophobia, The Killing Fields, Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as TV shows 24, Smallville and Banshee. His most recent film role was in Terence Davies’ Benediction.

Below is a timeline of all the events relating to Sands’ disappearance.

Friday 13 January: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department receives a report that Julian Sands, has gone missing while hiking. The department stated: “On Friday 13 January, at about 7.30pm, a hiker, identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area”.

Search and rescue crews begin a search for the actor.

Saturday 14 January: Search and rescue crews looking for Sands are pulled off the mountain due to avalanche risks and dangerous trail conditions. However, a San Bernardino police department spokesperson tells CNN that authorities are continuing to use drones.

Sunday 15 January: The last ping from Sands’ cell phone occurs on this day, suggesting that his phone died shortly after.

Julian Sands has gone missing while hiking in California ((Ian West/PA))

Wednesday 18 January: A car believed to belong to Sands is found by crews during a search operation for the missing British actor. Video footage shows the vehicle being towed away from the scene in Mount Baldy, California.

Thursday 19 January: Sands’ son Henry joins the ground search for their father, retracing the route his father is believed to have taken, along with the assistance of an experienced climber.

Friday 20 January: Authorities say there is “no hard deadline” for calling off the search for Sands, one week after he was first reported missing. “We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews,” a spokesperson from the department told the PA news agency.

Monday 23 January: The National Weather Service reports high winds affecting the Santa Ana mountain region and San Bernandino, close to the area where Sands is believed to have gone hiking. Sands’ family issues a statement thanking authorities for their “heroic” search efforts, which are still ongoing.

Wednesday 25 January: Searches continue by air only, with authorities using special technology that can detect electronic devices and credit cards.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says it was “hopeful” that the technology will be able to more accurately pinpoint an area on which to focus efforts.

Saturday 28 January: Kevin Ryan, Sands’ hiking partner and close friend says it is obvious that “something has gone wrong” but that the actor is “the most advanced hiker I know” and would not go on a hike unprepared.

Friday 3 February: The sheriff’s department says conditions continued to be problematic after three weeks of searching, adding efforts have continued “intermittently”.

A spokesperson tells PA that efforts would normally be downgraded to a “passive search” after 10 days, but that plans have been extended due to the ongoing bad weather.

Friday 10 February: Four weeks on from the first reports of Sands’ disappearance, authorities admit the outcome of the search “may not be what we would like”.

The sheriff’s department says it is still “hopeful” of finding the actor, but that conditions in the area remain dangerous, adding that ground searches are planned for the future.

Julian Sands and Helena Bonham Carter in ‘A Room with a View' (Merchant Ivory/Goldcrest/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Friday 3 March

Snow storms batter the southern Californian region causing search efforts by both ground and air to be halted for the proceeding months.

Monday 19 June

Search efforts for Sands resume but are unsuccessful. Despite warmer climes, “portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” police said.

Wednesday 21 June

Sands’ family releases first statement since his disappearance. “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” the family’s statement said.

Saturday 24 June

Human remains are found in the Mount Baldy area near to where Sands went missing.

Tuesday 27 June

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms that the human remains are those of Sands.

Additional reporting by the Press Association