Julie Andrews has broken fans’ hearts after revealing that starring in a new Princess Diaries movie is “probably not going to be possible”.

In a recent interview, The Sound of Music actor addressed if she would appear in the next instalment of the movie franchise, following reports that a script is in the works for a Disney sequel.

“I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible,” said the actor of her appearance in the movie.

“It was talked about very shortly after two [The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement] came out, but it’s now how many years since then?”

The 87-year-old continued: “And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run.”

“In terms of us doing it, I doubt that now,” Andrews said in an interview with Access Hollywood .

Fans have responded to Andrew’s comments with heartbreak.

One person tweeted: “NOOOO HELL NO! QUEEN!”

Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews attend the film premiere of ‘The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement’ in 2004 (Getty Images)

One person added: “Julie is also the life of that movie together with Anne.”

“Then D O N T bother if she can’t even be in a single scene. Leave the storyline be,” said another.

In the first two films, Andrews played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the grandmother of Anne Hathaway’s character, Mia Thermopolis.

Supergirl and Reacher writer Aadrita Mukerji is writing a script for a third film in the franchise, which is thought to be a sequel to the films starring Hathaway, as opposed to a reboot.

According to a The Hollywood Reporter report, Hathaway does not yet have a deal to reprise her role, but it is hoped she will sign up to the project once it moves beyond script stage.

The actor has voiced her enthusiasm for the idea of a third film in the past. “There is a script for the third movie. There is a script,” she said during a January 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

In the 2001 original movie, based on a novel by Meg Cabot, Hathaway played an American teenager who discovers she is heir to the throne of the fictional European kingdom of Genovia.

The 2004 sequel, Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, saw the young royal’s coronation stopped by Viscount Mabrey, a plotting nobleman, as the rules state that an unmarried woman cannot be made queen.