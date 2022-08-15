Bryce Dallas Howard says she was ‘paid so much less’ for Jurassic World sequel than Chris Pratt
Howard said co-star fought for her to be equally compensated on franchise opportunities not included in the contract
Bryce Dallas Howard has said she was “paid so much less” than Chris Pratt for the Jurassic World franchise.
The two were co-starring leads in all three of the sci-fi action trilogy films, including the most recent instalment Jurassic World: Dominion.
In 2018, Variety reported that Howard was paid $8m (£6.6m), $2m (£1.6m) less than Pratt’s $10m (£8m), for the sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
However, now the 41-year-old actor told Insider that she was paid even less than the original reports indicated.
“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard said.
“When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”
Howard said that when she discussed the pay gap with Pratt, he fought for her to receive equal compensation on franchise opportunities, including spin-off video games and theme-park rides, that weren’t already indicated in the contracts.
“Whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,’” she explained.
“And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”
The Independent has reached out to Universal Pictures for comment.
You can read The Independent’s two-star review of Jurassic World: Dominion here.
Jurassic World: Dominion is in cinemas now.
