The initial reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have flitted in.

Marvel’s first release since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was screened in America on Monday (6 February), and while reviews will remain embargoed until 14 February, social media reactions are being permitted.

Unsurprisingly, many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have heaped praise upon the sequel, which is a follow-up to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

But there are those who are stating the film isn’t the knockout others are claiming, citing pacing issues in the first half.

It’s being agreed, though, that Jonathan Majors is deserving of acclaim as the film’s villain, Kang.

Majors made his debut as the character in the Loki TV series, but the new film marks Kang’s first big-screen appearance since it was announced he will face off against the Avengers in a future film, titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will be released in 2025.

In fact, those who have seen Quantumania are making the bold claim that Kang is scarier than former Avengers villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) ever was.

“Jonathan Majors effortlessly conquers every second of screen-time he gets,” @DempseyPillot wrote, with @noradominick adding: “He’s compelling, chilling, and already giving a top notch performance. I love the complexity he brings to Kang with literally a single look. MCU really won with this casting.”

@Mar_Tesseract said that Kang is “on course to be a scarier threat than Thanos” and that, beyond that, he “has all the makings of an iconic cinematic villain”.

It’s also being agreed that the film is the MCU’s “weirdest” entry yet, thanks to the visuals and characters, including MODOK, who has long been believed to be one of the hardest Marvel characters to translate to screen.

Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ (Marvel Studios)

Find divided reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kathryn Newton. It will be released on 17 February.