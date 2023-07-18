Jump to content

Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 18 July 2023 10:59
Robert Downey Jr. says he wrote some of the fake scenes in Avengers: Infinity War

Robert Downey Jr has revealed that Kate Winslet once roasted him for having the “worst British accent” ever.

The 58-year-old actor recalled the time when he was auditioning for The Holiday opposite the Titanic star years ago.

“We both got called in just as seat fillers… [director Nancy Meyers] needed someone to read with the gals and we’re sitting there going, ‘It’s about to happen for us,’” Downey recalled during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “And I was like, ‘I’ve got to have a better English accent than Jude Law at this point.’

He continued: “And Winslet said, ‘That is the worst British accent I’ve ever heard.’”

Downey Jr remembers responding back by saying: “I’ll check out now, but I’m taking the gummy bears from the minibar.”

The Avengers star has played many British roles through the years.

He played Sherlock Holmes in two big-budget movies and received an Oscar nomination for portraying Charlie Chaplin.

For his next project, Downey Jr is set to appear on the big screen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer where he plays the role of Lewis Strauss alongside a star studded cast including Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Rami Malek.

Earlier this month, Downey Jr also teased that John Krasinski, who is married to Blunt, might have a cameo in Oppenheimer.

The speculation started after the Iron Man star shared a star-studded photo with his Oppenheimer castmates on social media on 9 July.

He posted a photo of himself looking cheerful and smiling with his fellow actors on what appears to be a rooftop bar in New York City. “Linking up with my Oppenheimer castmates,” Downey Jr wrote in the caption.

The photo, however, also includes an unexpected appearance from Kransinski who is standing behind the four actors with his hands up.

Downey acknowledged the Office star’s presence, writing: “Wait, is that a Krasinski photobomb or might there be a surprise cameo???”

Oppenheimer is set to release in theatres on 21 July.

