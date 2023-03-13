Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ke Huy Quan has won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Quan beat out competition from Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans), and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin).

Quan was emotional on stage as he has been for almost every award he’s won this season.

“My mom is 88 years old and watching from home – Ma, I just won an Oscar!” Quan yelled.

“My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refuge camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage,” he said through tears. “They say stories like this only happen the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This — this is the American dream!”

Ke Huy Quan (AFP via Getty Images)

“Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine,” he added. “To all of you out there, please keep your dream alive.”

Quan began his career as a child starring in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and 1985’s The Goonies. However, he went on hiatus from acting for many years due to the lack of roles for Asian actors.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads this year’s film nominees with 11 total, and German film All Quiet on the Western Front, which follows close behind with 10.

The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis received eight nominations, while Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and Top Gun: Maverick received seven each.

Other films in contention include Tár, Avatar: The Way of Water, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

Find the full list of nominees and winners here.