Keanu Reeves has addressed the rumours that he’s actually married to Winona Ryder.

For the 1992 film Bram Stoker’s Dracula, director Francis Ford Coppola led the pair in a wedding scene that Ryder has long claimed occurred for real.

“We actually got married in Dracula,” Ryder told Entertainment Weekly in 2018, adding: “No, I swear to God, I think we’re married in real life.

“In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest,” the Stranger Things star continued. “We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

While Coppola backed up her comments, telling The Guardian that same year: “In a sense when we were all done, we realised that Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony.”

Now, Reeves has commented on the suggestion in a new video interview with Esquire.

“We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests,’ he said, stating: “Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married under the eyes of God.”

The actor, 57 is currently dating visual artist Alexandra Grant. He reunited with Dracula co-star Ryder for 2017 film Destination Wedding.

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves allegedly married for real while filming ‘Dracula’ (Getty Images)

Reeves will next be seen reprising the role of Neo in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections, which will be released on 231 December.

He will star in a fourth John Wick film in 2022.