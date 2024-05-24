Kevin Costner recalls meeting two future Oscar winners on set of Field of Dreams

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin Costner has reflected on meeting two future Oscar winners as extras on the set of his hit movie Field of Dreams.

The Yellowstone star, now 69, starred as farmer Ray Kinsella in the 1989 film, which was nominated for three Oscars.

Unbeknownst to him at the time, two future Oscar winners were also working as extras on the set of the movie at the time.

Best friends and future movie stars and directors, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon played baseball fans visiting the stadium as Costner starred in the movie.

“They were sitting in the stands, like college guys, and they came up, and they both leaned in at the same time, leaned back at the same time, looked at each other at the same time as we talked,” he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live as the host asked him if he remembered the pair.

“And they had this big enthusiasm. They were on fire. I do remember them, absolutely.”

Kimmel then read out a surprise message from Damon who gave further information on his experience on the set of the movie as he recalled Costner hanging out with extras in between scenes.

“I remember it well,” said Damon. “I literally had an Untouchables poster on my wall. He came out and hung around with the extras between setups.

( ABC/ Jimmy Kimmel Live )

“I asked him what he was doing, and he said, ‘Shooting the s—’ and I laughed like a 12-year-old girl. It was a big deal for us, because he had the exact career that we wanted. He was very nice to us.”

Costner was recently brought to tears following a 10-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival for his new movie, Horizon: An American Saga.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

The movie, which has been 35 years in the making and is funded by the actor himself, is a four-part Western drama, which spans a 15-year period pre and post the American Civil War.

In an emotional speech, Costner said he would “never forget” the audience’s reaction to his long-awaited film and thanked those in attendance for giving him their “precious time”.

Costner, who co-wrote, directed and stars in Horizon, called the standing ovation “such a good moment, not just for me, but for the actors who came with me, for people who believed in me, who continued to work”.