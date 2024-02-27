Kevin Costner’s son Hayes, 15, makes acting debut in father’s passion project

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin Costner’s son is about to make his screen debut in his father’s forthcoming passion project, a two-part Western titled Horizon: An American Saga.

Costner’s 15-year-old son, Hayes, appears in the trailer for the ex-Yellowstone star’s new film, in a scene that shows him helping Sienna Miller’s character and a young girl into an underground secret hideaway while their home is being attacked.

Hayes’s character – presumably playing Miller’s on-screen son – heroically secures them in the shelter and decides to join his father to defend their home.

“It’s all right, I’m gonna be with Dad,” he tells Miller’s character in the trailer, before closing the door and leaving them.

Costner, who co-wrote, directed and stars in the two-part film, has said that he cast his son in the film so they could spend time together.

“I kind of did it on purpose, so he could be hanging out with me," he told People. "And the same thing for Cayden, same thing for Grace. I’m like any other parent, I’m trying to figure out, like, ‘This is really neat. You should come be with me.’”

Kevin Costner’s son, Hayes, 15, in the trailer for ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ (WARNER BROS. PICTURES/YOUTUBE)

The Yellowstone star shares three adult children – Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36 – with his ex-wife Cindy Silva, as well as son Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney. He and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner share three children: Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 15, and Grace Avery, 13.

Costner added that Hayes was aged 13 during filming, and that he thinks his performance is “very good”.

Kevin Costner, his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner and their children Grace Avery, Hayes Logan and Cayden Wyatt pictured in 2019 (Getty Images)

The film’s synopsis says it explores the “lure of the Old West and how it was won – and lost – through the blood, sweat and tears of many.”

"Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America," the synopsis adds.

It also stars Avatar actor Sam Worthington, Rebel Moon’s Jena Malone, Mad Max: Fury Road’s Abbey Lee and Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker.

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 will be released in US cinemas in the summer, with Chapter 2 being released weeks after.