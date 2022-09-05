Jump to content
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg break unwanted Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie

It’s certainly making an impression – just not the one they were hoping for

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 05 September 2022 05:54
Me Time - Trailer

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have broken a catastrophic record with their brand new Netflix movie.

The actors star alongside together in Me Time, a buddy comedy film following a stay-at-home dad who goes on a wild weekend away with an old friend.

While Hart’s films are not typically known for being acclaimed, Me Time appears to be particularly disliked.

On review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the film, at the time of writing, had a measly critic score of just seven per cent, positioning it as each actor’s lowest-rated film of all time.

Typically on Rotten Tomatoes, there is a large difference between the critic and audience score – but that is not the case with Me Time. At the time of writing, the film’s audience score is 29 per cent.

This is even lower than Wahlberg’s films that are largely considered to be turkeys, including M Night Shyamalan’s The Happening and Tim Burton’s Planet of the Apes remake, which have a critic score of 17 and 43 per cent, respectively.

For comparison, the film rated as the second worst of Wahlberg’s career is Renaissance Man, which has a 12 per cent score. Meanwhile, the next film up for Hart is Little Fockers, which has a paltry nine per cent.

Mark Wahlberg’s new film is his lowest-rated every on Rotten Tomatoes

(Rotten Tomatoes)

Hart shared a message with fans shortly after the film’s release, teasing “hidden messages” featured in it. He said he believed the film was “changing the narrative” regarding “assumptions” about gender dynamics in parenting.

Me Time is available to stream on Netflix now. Another of this week’s film releases that’s being torn to shreds is Michael Flatley’s Blackbird.

Film critic Mark Kermode left his fans in hysterics with his review of the movie, which he called “one of the worst I’ve ever seen”.

