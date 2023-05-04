Netflix is removing all of these movies this weekend
Watch them before they disappear
Netflix is about to stop showing a large selection of movies, as well as some TV shows.
The streaming service removes numerous titles each month without fanfare.
Typically, you won’t know there is only a limited amount of time left to watch a film of series unless you happen to select the thing that’s leaving.
The Independent has compiled a list of every single title being removed from Netflix in May 2023.
We’ve aggregated all the impending removals from Netflix in the UK and US, which we’ve indicated below. If there isn’t a territory listed next to the title, then it will be leaving both.
Find the full list of every movie and TV series arriving on Netflix in May 2023 here.
NB: We put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.
Movies
1 May
Against the Sun – UK
Along Came Polly – US
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile – US
Are You The One – UK/US
Barefoot – US
Beverly Hills Cop – UK
Big Daddy – UK
Black Crows – US
Blade Runner 2049 – UK
Blue Streak – UK
Blue Thunder – UK
The Bourne Identity – US
The Bourne Legacy – US
The Bourne Supremacy – US
The Bourne Ultimatum – US
The ‘Burbs – US
CIA: Comrade in America – UK/US
The Clapper – UK/US
Code Geass: Lelouch of… – US
Coffee for All – UK/US
The Dark Knight – US
Den of Thieves – US
Eat Pray Love – US
Empire State – US
Fan of Amoory – UK/ US
Fletch – US
Food on the Go –UK/ US
The Four Seasons – US
1408 – UK
The Gentlemen – US
Ghost Rider – UK
The Hangover: Part II – US
The Hangover: Part III– US
King Kong (2005) – US
Leap Year – US
The Legend of Zorro – US
Life (1999) – US
Lord of War – UK
The Mask of Zorro – US
Notting Hill – US
The Nutty Professor – US
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps– US
The Other Side of the Mountain – US
Parenthood – US
Piranha (2010) – UK
Play Misty for Me – US
RIPD – US
Road to Perdition – US
Savages – UK
Scott Pilgrim vs the World – US
The Social Network – UK
The Sting – US
The Strange House – UK/US
This is 40 – US
3 From Hell – US
21 Jump Street – US
2 May
Jailbreak – UK/US
3 May
Mama Drama – UK/US
5 May
Pup Star: World Tour – US
6 May
Anatomy of Evil – UK
August Sky – 63 Days of Glory – UK
Autsajder – UK
Bad Luck Good Love – UK
Black Mercedes – UK
Black Thursday – UK
Blindness – UK
Clergy – UK
Damaged – UK
Extermination: Ready to Roll – UK
Father –UK
Fighter – UK
Holy Business – UK
Joy in the World – UK
Last Breath – US
The Legions – UK
Little Jacob – UK
The Lure – UK
Mister T – UK
Na Uklady Nie Ma Rady – UK
Odnajdę cię – UK
Piąta pora roku – UK
Porady Na Zdrady – UK
Prosta historia o morderstwie – UK
Servants of War – UK
7 Emotions – UK
Smoleńsk – UK
Sniadanie do lózka – UK
Sophie Seeks 7 – UK
The Top Floor – UK
Totem – UK
Unfinished Time – UK
Viva Belarus! – UK
Żyć nie umierać – UK
7 May
Aerials – UK/US
Freej Al Taibeen – UK
In Paradox – UK
Match – UK
She’s All That – UK
Toc Toc – UK/US
Wedy Atkalam – UK
8 May
Everything But a Man – UK
10 May
Ammonite – UK
Chaos Walking – UK
Wild Mountain Thyme – UK
11 May
Ali & Alia – UK/US
Dear Affy – UK/US
12 May
Mindhorn – US
14 May
Weed the People – US
15 May
Aiyaary – US
Grandmother’s Farm – US
Grandmother’s Farm Part 2 – US
Heaven Without People – US
16 May
Booba: Food Puzzle – US
Paddington – US
17 May
Side Effects – US
18 May
Clash – US
19 May
Taxi No 9211 – US
The Last Days – US
20 May
Little Singham Future mein Satakli – US
22 May
Modest Heroes: Ponoc Short Films Theatre – US
23 May
The Suit – US
24 May
Azzurri – Road to Wembley – US
Illang: The Wolf Brigade (Netflix Original) – US
25 May
The Other – US
26 May
Sara’s Notebook (Netflix Original) – US
28 May
Collateral Beauty – US
30 May
The 2nd – US
TV
1 May
Uncoupled season one – US
3 May
iZombie season one to five – UK
8 May
Away From Home season one – UK/US
Bibik-Bibikku season one – UK/US
Cinta Iris season one – UK/US
Cinta 100KG season one – UK/US
Cinta Si Wedding Planner season one – UK/US
Cinta Teruna Kimchi season one – UK/US
The Missing Menu season one – UK/US
Roadkill season one – UK
Secret of Success season one – UK/US
Unchained Fate season one – UK/US
10 May
The Bisexual season one – UK
The Drowning season one – UK
11 May
Bordertown season one to three (Netflix Original) – UK/US
12 May
Live season one (Netflix Original) – US
26 May
Something in the Rain season one ( Netflix Original) – US
