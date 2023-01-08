Leonardo DiCaprio filmed dancing at star-studded party in viral video

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A video of Leonardo DiCaprio dancing at a star-studded party has gone viral on TikTok.

The 48-year-old actor was spotted at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami, with footage circulating online of him dancing at the Gekko restaurant lounge.

Dressed casually in a black T-shirt and baseball cap, at an event that was also reportedly attended by rapper Drake, the star of The Revenant could be seen grooving in the background of a 10-second clip uploaded to TikTok.

He had a cigarette in his mouth as he danced to “Then Leave” by Texan rapper BeatKing featuring Queendome Come.

The clip – which has been liked 250,000 times at the time of writing – is captioned: “Leonardo DiCaprio just vibin in Miami at Gekko in Brickell.”

Last year, Margot Robbie recalled doing tequila shots before filming her opening nude scene with DiCaprio for The Wolf of Wall Street.

At a Bafta: A Life In Pictures event, the 32-year-old actor shared that she was nervous before shooting the scene where she is seen naked in bar stockings and heels.

“I’m not going to lie, I had a couple of shots of tequila before that scene because I was nervous – very, very nervous,” Robbie said.

“Honestly, I know it sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, at the time I thought, ‘No one is going to notice me in this film.’ It kind of doesn’t matter what I do in this film because everyone is going to be focused on Leo and everything.

“And I was just kind of like, ‘I’ll slip under the radar.’”