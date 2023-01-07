Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Lewis Capaldi made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show last night, where he delivered a series of typically filthy jokes.

The musician performed his latest hit “Pointless” on the BBC One show, on which Norton was interviewing guests Jamie Dornan, James Norton, Sophie Okonedo and Siobhán McSweeney.

After he played, Capaldi walked over to join the other stars on the sofa and give Dornan a lingering hug.

“I must apologise,” Capaldi joked, as he sat down. “In all the excitement, walking over, and with all the cheers, I might have farted slightly.”

To Dornan, Capaldi said: “I’m used to seeing you in Fifty Shades of Grey. So it’s weird seeing you here, without, like, a whip in your hand.”

After a pause, he then added: “And me without my cock in mine.”

Following laughter and applause from the studio audience and the guests (especially Derry Girls star McSweeney who declared “I like you!”), host Norton said: “Is that the time? Good luck with everything… Lewis Capaldi, everybody!”

The artist also revealed the pseudonyms he uses when making music for other people. “In Scotland, if you go for a s***e, you go for a jobby, that’s what it means,” he said. “So one of them I use is Anita Jobby.”

The other one he mentioned was Suka Fatwan.

Capaldi has become known for his crude jokes during TV appearances. Last September, he left BBC Breakfast viewers in hysterics and Naga Munchetty horrified when he claimed he’d misheard an offer for a “rim”.

And in 2021, he was continuously muted while speaking on stage at the Brit Awards because he wouldn’t stop swearing. “Hello motherf***ers,” he began, adding: “I’m f***ing sweating. It’s like a swamp down there – sweaty bollocks…”

Capaldi’s second album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent will arrive in May 2023.