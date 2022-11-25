Margot Robbie recalls doing tequila shots before filming The Wolf Of Wall Street nude scene
‘I was nervous – very, very nervous,’ actor says
The Wolf Of Wall Street trailer
Margot Robbie recalls doing tequila shots before filming her opening nude scene with Leonardo DiCaprio for The Wolf of Wall Street.
During a recording for BAFTA: A Life In Pictures, the 32-year-old actor shared that she was nervous before shooting the scene where she is seen naked in bar stockings and heels.
“I’m not going to lie, I had a couple of shots of tequila before that scene because I was nervous – very, very nervous,” Robbie said.
“Honestly, I know it sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, at the time I thought, ‘No one is going to notice me in this film.’ It kind of doesn’t matter what I do in this film because everyone is going to be focused on Leo and everything.
“And I was just kind of like, ‘I’ll slip under the radar’.”
In another interview this month, Robbie reflected on the early years of her career, saying she wasn’t prepared for the consequences of fame she experienced after starring in The Wolf of Wall Street.
“Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful, and I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this,’” she told Vanity Fair.
“And she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to.’ That’s when I realised the only way was forward.”
Robbie’s latest film, Babylon, will be released in cinemas on 23 December. The film has received mixed reactions after its debut screening.
