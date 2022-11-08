Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Potter star Leslie Phillips has died aged 98.

The actor – best known for lending his voice to the sorting hat in the JK Rowling franchise – died on Monday (7 November).

Phillips had been struggling with illness and previously survived two strokes. After suffering a life-threatening stroke in 2015, he had been recovering at home in recent years.

In a statement, his wife Zara Carr, 63, remembered her husband as a “national treasure”.

“I’ve lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman,” she said. “He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went.”

Fans will also recognise the actor, whose career spanned 75 years, from his roles in the bawdy Carry On film series, where he established his trademark phrases “ding dong” and “he-llo”.

Born in Tottenham in 1924, Phillips’s family relocated to Essex when he was young. When he was just 11, his father died aged 44, which was blamed on him breathing in the “filthy, sulphurous” after working in a factory.

Following his death, Phillips was sent by his mother to the prestigious Italia Conti theatre school, where he learnt to act and dance. Crucially, however, he learnt received pronunciation (RP) and elocution in order to get rid of the Cockney accent it was believed would hinder his acting career.

He made his stage debut in pantomime at the London Palladium in 1937 and had his first film role the following year.

Leslie Phillips has died aged 98 (AFP via Getty Images)

While he initially worked in the West End during the early years of the Second World War, he was called up in 1942, putting his acting career on hold. However, he declared unfit for service in 1944 due to a neurological condition that caused him to be partially paralysed.

After the war, he returned to the theatre and in the 1950s cemented his talented for on-screen portrayals of English stereotypes.

He appeared in Carry On Nurse and Carry On Teacher in 1959 and Carry On Constable in 1960, after which he said he wouldn’t appear in any more films for the franchise. However, he returned in 1992 for Carry On Columbus.

Appearing in the film series, he became known for his much-quoted catchphrases: “Ding dong!” and “He-llo.”

Phillips voiced the Sorting Hat in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, a role her reprised in its sequel in 2002 and the eighth film in 2011.

He also starred opposite Angelina Jolie in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. His last film role came one year after the final Harry Potter film in 2012.

Tributes have poured in following the news of his death.

“RIP Leslie Phillips,” author Martin Knight tweeted. “You didn’t quite Carry On until 100, but Ding Dong! You had a spiffing good try.”

Actor Stuart Antony commented: “The wonderful Leslie Phillips CBE has left us. Aged 98. A true gentleman, fantastic actor and the nicest man I’ve ever met. His stories were the best.. RIP Leslie Phillips.”

This is a breaking news story – more information to follow...