An Avengers: Endgame line seems to tease a terrifying twist in the finale of Loki.

With the sixth and final episode set to be released on Wednesday (14 July), fans have been intensely theorising about what could happen.

Many believe that the next Thanos-style villain will arrive, setting up future films Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

*Potential spoilers follow – you have been warned*

The penultimate episode of Loki saw Tom Hiddleston’s character and his female counterpart, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), unite in The Void, a place where all pruned variants are sent by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) after creating their respective Nexus events.

In Avengers: Endgame, when discussing Thanos’ attempts to wipe out half of all humanity, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) says: “If you mess with time, it tends to mess back.”

While the line may not have been intended to foreshadow any future events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it certainly acts as a buffer for what is about to happen in Loki.

In the comics, Kang the Conqueror created Alioth, a giant cloud monster effectively acting as a barrier so that nobody can enter his domain.

The ‘Loki’ finale looks set to introduce the next Thanos-style villain to MCU (Disney Plus)

By the end of the most recent episode, both Loki and Sylvie enchant Alioth, which rips open a portal that they start to walk through. It seems their time-hopping antics are about to end in Kang’s domain, unsuspectingly unleashing a terror on the characters we know and love. Knowing he’s about to become the MCU’s next big antagonist, Tony’s words ring true.

Loki is available to stream on Disney Plus.