Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore reveal truth behind iconic Charlie’s Angels fight scene

Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore have revealed a behind-the-scenes trick that was used to pull off an iconic Charlie’s Angels fight scene.

Along with Cameron Diaz, the three starred in the classic action-comedy franchise as The Angles, a trio of elite private investigators equipped with the latest high-tech tools, vehicles and martial arts techniques.

In the debut 2000 film, the trio are tasked with tracking down a kidnapped billionaire-to-be to prevent his voice-identification software from landing in the wrong hands.

At one point, the three are in pursuit of one of their greatest enemies, The Thin Man (Crispin Clover), an equally dangerous assassin and fighter.

After trapping him in an alley, The Angels prepare for a face-off, positioning themselves with Natalie (Diaz) down on one knee in the front and Alex (Liu) and Dylan (Barrymore) behind, each with one leg raised high.

While Alex and Dylan appeared to lift their legs with ease, according to Liu, it would’ve been an “impossible” feat had they not been connected to a wire.

“I remember that they had to connect our legs to a wire to hold them up like that because it’s impossible, right? Because you’d have to slant your body over,” Liu said on a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu in ‘Charlie’s Angels’ (Columbia Pictures)

“Didn’t we have to scale that fence, also?” she asked, with Barrymore confirming, “Yes, in heels.”

“I remember eight hours a day training, five days a week,” Liu recalled.

“But what a memorable photo it made,” she added. “We were pretty badass.”

Earlier on the programme, Liu admitted to still owning nude photos of Barrymore that they took on set.

“I have them. I do, of course,” Liu said. “And you look gorgeous, as you still do. And you’re so natural and, you know, playful and having a great time.”