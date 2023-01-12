Jump to content

Luther: Idris Elbis shares dramatic first look and release date for Netflix movie

Streamer’s BBC adaptation will arrive in cinemas sooner than expected

Inga Parkel
Thursday 12 January 2023 17:49
Comments
Trailer for Luther Series 5 starring Idris Elba

Idris Elba has shared the official release date and first look at his highly anticipated movie Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Rumours of a spinoff movie of the BBC original five-season drama Luther had been circulating far before its series finale in 2019. It wasn’t until September 2021 that Netflix confirmed a forthcoming adaptation.

Now nearly two years later, it’s finally received a release date, along with a video teaser.

On Thursday (12 January), in a clip shared on social media, Elba’s Luther is shown appearing from the shadows.

“Something’s coming. You see me now?” an ominous voice says.

It will arrive in select cinemas on 24 February, followed by a greater Netflix release on 10 March.

The film – which sees Elba reprise his role as disgraced detective John Luther – will continue on from the BBC original.

Unsurprising to fans, Luther: The Fallen Sun will follow “a gruesome serial killer” who is “terrorising London”.

Luther, who is in prison, is still haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him and “decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary”.

In late December, Netflix shared the first images, which showed Luther in a snowy mountain range, a rather different location than viewers are used to seeing him.

Luther: The Fallen Sun will release in cinemas on 24 February, followed by a Netflix release on 10 March.

