Marc Maron has reflected on his disastrous audition for Avatar 2.

Last year, James Cameron released the much-delayed sequel, tilted Avatar: The Way of Water, to his 2009 blockbuster.

Sam Worthington returns in the role of Jake Sully who leads his family through a difficult war against the humans who are trying to rob Pandora of its resources.

One of the scientists in charge of the operation is played by Jemaine Clement, best known for Flight of the Conchords.

During a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Maron, 59, revealed that he also went up for the role.

“That was ridiculous. Why the f*** would I want that job?” Maron said. “[James Cameron] is not a bad guy, I don’t think. I don’t know.

“You got out there. You go to this office and he’s like, ‘I want you to read…’ I don’t even know what it was, a doctor, a scientist who drank.”

The actor – who appeared in 2019’s Joker and this year’s Oscar-nominated film To Leslie – explained that he was so distracted that he struggled to find his “sense of character”.

He recalled: “I’m on camera, I think. I got a picture, a boat, or whatever the f*** it is. I’m in the middle of this thing and I’m totally untethered and I have no sense of character.

“I don’t know really what’s happening other than there are several unidentified actors and acrobats all around me.”

He went on to “thank God” that he did not land the role since he does not like being away from home. Avatar 2 was filmed in New Zealand.

Film - Awards Season (© 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.)

Maron added: “My agent was like, ‘You’re probably going to go to New Zealand for four years,’ or whatever the f*** it was... some ridiculous amount of time.

“I’m like, ‘It’s not happening.’ I have nothing invested other than the experience of, like, ‘Alright, I’ll go take the meeting.’”

Maron revealed that although he failed his audition, Cameron sent him a box of cigars as a consolation for not casting him.

You can read The Independent’s three-star review of Avatar: The Way of Water here.