Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig have not only joined in on the viral Barbenheimer trend, but they have accepted Tom Cruise’s mission in taking it two steps further.

“Barbenheimer” is a new term popularised by eager fans who are preparing to see Barbie and Oppenheimer back-to-back in cinemas on their mutual release date of 21 July.

Although, why stop at just two? On Friday (30 June), Barbie director Gerwig, 39, and lead actor Robbie, 32, added Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One to their lists, copying Cruise who had done the same days earlier.

In photographs shared on Twitter, Gerwig and Robbie stood proudly in front of each film’s poster holding out their movie tickets.

“Mission: Accomplished!” the caption reads.

The duo’s support comes in response to Cruise, who, on Wednesday (28 June), tweeted photos of himself standing with three movie tickets to Harrison Ford’s newest Indiana Jones sequel, Christopher Nolan’s war drama and Gerwig’s Barbie.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theatres,” the 60-year-old wrote in the caption.

He congratulated Ford – whose movie debuts today (30 June) – “on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history”. Read The Independent’s three-star review of the film here.

“I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie,” Cruise added.

Cruise is known for passionately promoting the cinema industry. Earlier this year, Steven Spielberg was filmed telling the actor he’d “saved Hollywood’s ass” thanks to his $1.5bn-grossing Top Gun revival, Maverick.

In his newest movie, the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Cruise joins forces with Avengers star Hayley Atwell to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens humanity.

For the most part, reviewers have fawned over Cruise and the film’s breathtaking action sequences. Back in April, the star treated Cinemacon attendees to an “epic” 20-minute motorcycle chase sequence from the movie, which saw the 60-year-old action star bombing around the Italian capital.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One is out in cinemas on 12 July.