Margot Robbie surprised a Scottish stag do to interrupt their Barbie debate

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A group of men at a stag party got a surprise when Margot Robbie interrupted their discussion of the Barbie movie.

33-year-old Robbie, who took on the role of Mattel’s iconic doll in the 2023 film, revealed that she was visiting a pub in a remote part of Scotland when she overheard the men chatting about her recent project.

“I was in a pub in the middle of nowhere in Scotland and I listened for about 30 minutes to a group of guys on a bachelor party discussing the Barbie movie – not knowing that I was sitting two or three feet away from them,” Robbie told the audience at a special screening of the film, organised by the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA.

“One guy was like, ‘Dude, it is a cultural moment, don’t you want to be a part of culture?’” she recalled. “And the other guy was like, ‘I’ll never see it,’ and by the end, he did want to see it. It was a whole thing.”

“I went to their table and I went, ‘Thank you for seeing the Barbie movie,’” she said, explaining that it took a while for the group to work out who she was.

“It was very funny, they lost it,” she added. “It took a full minute for them to realise and I was practically out the door and they went, ‘Ohhh.’”

Margot Robbie at the Critics Choice Awards (Getty Images)

Barbie received eight Academy Award nominations last month, including a nod for Best Picture and recognition for Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories.

Oscar voters overlooked Robbie’s performance and Greta Gerwig’s work as director, however, leading to outrage over their perceived “snubs” among fans, castmates and even Hillary Clinton.

Robbie responded to the news this week, telling Deadline: “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Margot Robbie in the Barbie movie (© 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

She did share her disappointment that Gerwig didn’t receive a nomination, though, explaining: “Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director. What she did is a once in a career, once in a lifetime thing.”

“What she pulled off, it really is,” she added. “But it’s been an incredible year for all the films. We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact, and it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would.

“That is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all this.”

Robbie was previously nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars in 2018 and 2020, for her roles in I, Tonya and Bombshell. As a producer on Barbie, she is also in contention for the Best Picture trophy at this year’s ceremony, which will take place on 10 March.