Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hillary Clinton wades in on Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Oscars snub

Former US Presidential candidate told the ‘Barbie’ filmmakers: ‘You’re both so much more than Kenough.’

Kevin E G Perry
Wednesday 24 January 2024 19:38
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
America Ferrera’s character in Barbie delivers monologue on ‘impossible’ standards

Hillary Clinton has sent a message of support to Barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie after they were each snubbed in their individual categories at the Oscars.

The hit blockbuster has been nominated for a total of eight Oscars, including Best Picture, but Gerwig and Robbie missed out on nominations for Best Director and Best Actress, respectively.

The decision has been widely criticised online, with Barbie actors Ryan Gosling issuing a scathing statement and America Ferrera expressing her “disappointment”.

Now, former US Presidential candidate Clinton, 76, has joined those expressing their support for Gerwig and Robbie.

On X/Twitter, she wrote: “Greta & Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough.”

She concluded the message with the hashtag: “#HillaryBarbie”

Gosling, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken, said in his statement: “I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.

Hillary Clinton (left) sent a message of support to Barbie’s Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie

(Getty)

“But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.

“To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.

Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

“Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

Earlier, Ferrera said she was “incredibly disappointed” that Gerwig and Robbie had not been nominated in their individual categories.

Barbie did however pick up nominations for Best Costume Design, Production Design and for two original songs “I’m Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For?”. Gerwig was nominated for best adapted screenplay along with her husband and co-writer, Noah Baumbach, while Robbie was nominated for Best Picture in her capacity as one of the film’s producers.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in