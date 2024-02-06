Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Ronson has said if Ryan Gosling doesn’t sing Barbie power ballad “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars then it won’t be performed at all.

The Barbie soundtrack producer and co-writer said he’d had no confirmation about whether a live performance was on the cards, but he was clear that there is only one person who could do the job of singing it.

During an interview for Variety, Ronson was full of enthusiasm at the prospect.

“That would be great. Did he confirm to you? I want to know... it’s my dream. It’s my dream.”

When asked if he’d possibly sub in another singer to perform at the event, Ronson said: “No. I think if Ryan doesn’t do it then we’re not doing it.”

Gosling hasn’t confirmed if he will be performing Oscar-nominated hit “I’m Just Ken” (AP)

Barbie has earnt two Oscar nominations for its soundtrack with “I’m Just Ken” nominated for best original song alongside “What Was I Made For” by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas.

Eilish’s song won a Grammy for best song written for visual media over otherBarbie tracks including Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” and “I’m Just Ken”.

Gosling previously hinted he’d been thinking about performing the 1980s-style hit in an interview with W Magazine last month.

“Well, I haven’t been invited. And I wasn’t thinking about it until now, and now it’s all I’m going to think about,” Gosling said.

“Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?” he asked.

Gosling and Ronson both performed a version of the hit last month, sharing details of how the song came to be in an Instagram caption. Ronson shared he’d been “starstruck” when he met the Barbie actor.

“I was dying to show the song in a different context — [Gosling] demanded I go “Full Ronson” with the arrangement... Since I’m the person who throws on Stevie’s ‘Someday at Christmas’ the day after Thanksgiving, this appealed to me greatly,” Ronson said.

Gosling and Ronson both released an EP with Andrew Wyatt last month with remixed versions of “I’m Just Ken”.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on 10 March and will be aired on ABC.