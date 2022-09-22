Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.

The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.

Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.

In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days, powered by a pure, undiluted love for cinema. You feel it in every frame.”

He continued: “Pearl makes for a wild, mesmerizing, deeply – and I mean deeply – disturbing 102 minutes. West and his muse and creative partner Mia Goth really know how to toy with their audience... before they plunge the knife into our chests and start twisting.

“I was enthralled, then disturbed, then so unsettled that I had trouble getting to sleep. But I couldn't stop watching.”

Mia Goth in 'Pearl'

Scorsese isn’t the only fan of West’s work. X is currently the highest-rated horror of the year, boasting 94% on Rotten Tomatoes while Pearl is not far behind on 87%.

Pearl is out in US theaters now while a UK release date has not yet been set.