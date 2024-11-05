Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chris Pratt’s statement on the US election has explained his absence from a joint endorsement of Kamala Harris shared by his fellow Avengers actors.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, an ardent Christian and military advocate, has often been described as right-wing, but he has stated in the past he does not fall on “either side” of the political spectrum.

Now, unlike his former Republican politician father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was praised for his surprising take on this year’s election – even from those with opposing views – and his Marvel co-stars, who assembled to endorse Harris, Pratt’s open letter, shared on the eve of the election, has led to consternation.

Many are rolling their eyes at the Marvel actor’s particularly conventional take on the vote. Without endorsing either Harris or Donald Trump, Pratt told his fans he is “trying to make sense of the election through the eyes of Americans on both sides”, urging people to unite as “fellow countrymen” regardless of who wins.

He said: “It’s OK to take a moment to lick your wounds when you lose,” stating: “Heck, go ahead and cry in the mirror.”

Pratt’s statement, which appeared in his mother-in-law Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper , who called it “a really good op-ed”. However, many disagree, mainly due to the fact this election is considered one of the most pivotal in US history, with the actor’s statement being called too “banal”.

One particular critic wrote: “Pratt is trying to make it seem like this is any other election. Like Obama vs Romney, for instance. But it’s actually the most critical election of my lifetime. What we do in this moment, over the next 24 hours, matters very much.”

Another added: “Seriously, Chris Pratt has a ‘both sides’ view on this election,” with one more – a fan account dedicated to Guardians of the Galaxy – stating on X/Twitter: “While he does not endorse either candidate, and the site is from a former Democrat (now independent) Maria Shriver, it upsets me to see Chris Pratt play “both sides have good ideas” with what is at stake for me.”

Chris Pratt’s election statement has rubbed fans up the wrong way ( Getty Images )

Both Shriver and her husband Schwarzenegger have endorsed Harris.

Follow along with all the live updates from the US election here.

In the hours before election day arrived, Harris was joined by Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin and The Roots, while Trump, surrounded by his family, revealed he had been endorsed by podcaster Joe Rogan, and was joined on stage by Megyn Kelly.