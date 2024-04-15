Marvel fans have to wait a bit longer for Deadpool 3

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The wait for Deadpool 3 will last a bit longer than expected, according to director Shawn Levy.

Ryan Reynolds took centre stage in the first two Deadpool films, released in 2016 and 2018, respectively, and the actor is set to return later this year for a new outing directed by Stranger Things producer Levy.

Excitement for the film is is overdrive, with the trailer, released during the Super Bowl in February, racking up the biggest views ever for a trailer in a single day.

But Lecy has highlighted a discrepancy with the viewpoints about the forthcoming film that will formally introduce Reynolds’s anti-hero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

While many are referring to the film as Deadpool 3, Levy has clairified this is not the case, stating: “It’s the third Deadpool movie, but it’s not Deadpool 3.”

In fact, Levy says the film will be a two-hander between Deadpool and Hugh Jackman, who will reprise his role of Wolverine.

“It’s a different thing that’s very much Deadpool and Wolverine,” Levy told Screen Rant at CinemaCon, adding: “It’s not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure.”

He continued: “As far as crafting the Deadpool and Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you’re talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles/”

Ultimately, Levi believes the film, titled Deadpool & Wolverine, will be “a great time” at the cinema, claiming that test screenings of the film have led to “extremely, extremely promising” reactions from audience members.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ ( Marvel Studios )

The film will be released on 26 July 2024. will mark the ninth time Jackman has played Wolverine, with his last appearance occurring in 2017’s Logan, which was billed as the actor’s swansong in the role.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be set before the events of Logan.