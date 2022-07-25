Marvel boss Kevin Feige has explained how the MCU’s post-credit scenes connect to Avengers 5 and Avengers 6.

Feige appeared on the hugely anticipated Marvel panel at Comic-Con on Saturday evening (23 July).

The annual comic book gathering and entertainment event took place last weekend in San Diego, California from Thursday (21 July) to Monday (24 July).

Phase Six will include two new Avengers films: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is slated for release on 2 May 2025, and Avengers: Secret Wars, which is scheduled for 7 November later that year.

It would make sense that much of what the MCU has been releasing – including its post-credit scenes – will lead up to the events of these two Avengers films.

Speaking with Comicbook following Marvel’s panel at Comic-Con, Feige explained how recent post-credit scenes may connect to 2025’s two Avengers movies.

According to Feige, not all of the scenes (also known as stingers) will be tied to crossover events in future releases.

“The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shawarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that’s not worth it. So they are always fun for us. We don’t want everything to feel the same,” he said.

“So some of the tags will connect and some of them won’t. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won’t.”

Feige went on to say that he thinks it is “important” to also have “standalone introductory stories” – such as the recently released Disney Plus shows Ms Marvel and Moon Knight – “in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story”.

He did note, however, that there is a conscious effort being made to properly set up the events of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

“A lot of what we’ve been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where you’re on the express train to the finale, also when it’s fun, as many of our Phase one, two and three films were,” he said.

It was announced at Comic-Con that Phases Four to Six will be known as the Multiverse Saga, following on from the Infinity Saga.

Recent MCU after-credits scenes have been used to introduce new characters. Harry Styles’s Eros and Patton Oswalt’s Pip the Troll made their debut in the 2021 film Eternals.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced Charlize Theron’s Clea into the MCU. Most recently, Brett Goldstein’s Hercules debuted in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Many post-credits scenes, however, were created for fun.

As Feige said, an example of this is the shawarma scene in Avengers Assemble, which did not have an impact on the climax of the Infinity Saga, but did showcase the personal relationships of the superheroes.