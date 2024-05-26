Massiel Taveras speaks out after viral Cannes incident with usher

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Massiel Taveras has spoken about her experience at Cannes Film Festival after a video of her in an altercation with a female security guard on the red carpet went viral.

The Dominican actor and TV presenter, 39, was attending the premiere of the French film The Count of Monte Cristo, based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas and directed by Matthieu Delaporte, when the incident occurred.

Just days earlier, former Destiny’s Child singer and solo artist Kelly Rowland was seen scolding the same usher after she appeared to stand on the star’s dress at the Marcello Mio premiere.

Writing on Instagram, Taveras said The Count of Monte Cristo red carpet had been the “most powerful moment” she had ever experienced and called the night “unforgettable”.

In the viral video of Taveras at the premiere, the star posed on the red carpet, in a dress with a white train embellished with a picture of Jesus Christ.

The female security guard could be seen guiding the actor inside as she tried to pose for photos, which fans on social media claimed ruined the actor’s moment in the spotlight.

The guard appeared to place her arm over Taveras’ head and chest as she attempted to usher her inside. Taveras then turned around and seemingly placed her hand over the guard’s face in retaliation.

Taveras has since reposted articles with Rowland’s comments about the same red carpet security guard to her Instagram story, while not directly commenting on the incident herself.

“The woman knows what happened; I know what happened,” Rowland told AP Entertainment.

“I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries and that is it. And there were other women who attended that carpet, who did not look quite like me,” she added.

“And they didn’t get scolded, or pushed off or told to get off. And I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers. But I stood my ground.”

Kelly Rowland attends the ‘Marcello Mio' Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival ( Getty Images )

Praising Rowland, Taveras reshared multiple posts detailing the singer’s comments and told her followers “we need respect”.

Rowland became aggravated with the Cannes security guard when she stepped on the train of her dress and placed her hand very close to the star’s back.

The “Motivation” singer turned around to speak sternly to the guard – who appeared not to back down – before Rowland raised her finger to visibly scold her.

Other event staff appeared to calm the guard down as the singer walked away from the altercation. The guard could be seen laughing with colleagues.

Fans have since come to Rowland’s defense, with many feeling that the guard had been disrespectful toward her by standing on her dress and attempting to “rush” her up the stairs.

Users on X/Twitter have also defended Taveras. “This lady is a straight up hater,” one person wrote on X/Twitter of the usher. “She needs to be terminated.”