Netflix UK viewers are rushing to watch a new title after it was finally added to the service.

Often, movies and TV shows get released on the platform on the same day in various territories. But there are times when certan countries have to wait a bit longer than others for something to arrive.

One such instance arose in December, when the film adaptation of the Matilda musical was added to Netflix in the US and Canada mere weeks after its theatrical release.

This caused some confusion among subscribers in the UK and Ireland, who believed they would be able to stream the film on Christmas Day.

However, it was revealed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, who distributed the film domestically, that it would be available to stream on Netflix in the UK and Ireland six months later.

This is because Netflix owns the international rights to the film, which was directed by Matthew Warchus.

On Sunday (25 June), the film was finally added to the streaming service – and swiftly rose to the top of the most-watched charts.

However, there’s some sad news for Netflix users elsewhere: the film will be removed from the service in many territories on 30 June.

Matilda the Musical premiered at the London Film Festival in October 2022. The Independent called it “a frothy, whimsical delight”, praising child star Alisha Weir’s lead performance.

Alisha Weir in ‘Matilda the Musical’ (Sony Pictures Releasing UK)

The film is adapted from the successful stage musical, which featured lyrics by Tim Minchin.