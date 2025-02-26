Matthew Perry was given 27 shots of ketamine before death, new documentary claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matthew Perry received 27 shots of ketamine in his three final days, U.S. attorney Martin Estrada claims in a new documentary.

Released Tuesday on Peacock, Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy looks at the Friends star’s final months before his tragic death at the age of 54 from a fatal ketamine overdose in October 2023.

In the documentary, Estrada — who oversaw the case before stepping down in January — says that Perry had been administered 27 doses of ketamine outside of his prescribed ketamine therapy for anxiety and depression, by “people who should have known much better.”

Five people have since been charged in connection to his death, including two doctors, his live-in personal assistant, and an alleged drug dealer known as “the Ketamine Queen.”

According to an indictment unsealed last August, Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, and an acquaintance of Perry’s, Erik Fleming, worked with two doctors, Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, to procure large quantities of ketamine for Perry in the period leading up to his death by overdose.

However, “Ketamine Queen” Jasveen Sangha is charged with supplying Perry with the ketamine that ultimately caused his demise.

U.S. attorney Martin Estrada oversaw Matthew Perry’s fatal overdose case, before stepping down in January ( PEACOCK )

It said Iwamasa gave Perry the final three doses of ketamine purchased from Sangha, using needles provided by Plasencia, on the day the actor was found dead in his hot tub.

“Dr. Plasencia was very clear in text messages… that he saw this as an opportunity to make a lot of money in a short amount of time,” Estrada says in the new documentary, “and he allegedly did just that.”

On October 28, 2023, Perry received his first shot at about 8.30 a.m. from Iwamasa. The second shot came four hours later and another was injected about 40 minutes after that, Iwamasa stated, according to a plea agreement.

“Shoot me up with a big one,” Perry reportedly told the assistant, before asking him to prepare his hot tub. After running some errands, Iwamasa returned to the home and found Perry facedown in the water.

Later that same day, the indictment says Sangha messaged Fleming, writing: “Delete all our messages.”

Both Dr. Plasencia and Sangha have pleaded not guilty. Their trials have been set for March 4 in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Iwamasa, Fleming, and Dr. Chavez have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

“In the past, we used to call these things overdose deaths and do more blaming of the victim,” says Estrada. “We don't do that anymore. We blame the drug dealers, the drug sellers, for taking advantage of those addiction issues to cause death or serious injury, and that's why we bring these cases. The big takeaway from this case is that when people involved in reckless activity, whether that be drug dealing or other activity, cause the death of others, there needs to be accountability.”

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy is out now on Peacock.