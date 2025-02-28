Where to watch Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly two years ago, the world was shocked by the sudden passing of Friends star Matthew Perry at the age of 54. Now, a new TV documentary is shedding light on the actor’s final few months before his death and the investigation that followed.

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, which started streaming on Peacock in the US on Tuesday (25 February), explores Perry’s struggles with addiction, attempts at recovery and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Directed by Robert Palumbo, it features interviews with those who knew him, including The Simpsons star Hank Azaria and Friends guest Morgan Fairchild. The film explores how his fame and wealth made him vulnerable, leading to an alleged network of enablers now facing charges. In the documentary, US attorney Martin Estrada, who oversaw the case before stepping down in January, claims that Perry received 27 doses of ketamine outside of his prescribed therapy for anxiety and depression.

In August last year, five people were charged in connection to his death, including two doctors, his live-in personal assistant and an alleged drug dealer known as “the Ketamine Queen”. Currently streaming now in the US on Peacock, here’s where you can watch it, and where it might be available to watch in the UK.

Where to watch Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy in the US

In the US, Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy is available exclusively on Peacock. To watch, you’ll need a Peacock premium subscription, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually.

Without ads, Peacock premium plus is available for $13.99 per month or $139.99 annually. Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial, so you won’t be able to try before you commit.

Where to watch Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy in the UK

While Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy is produced by UK-based ITN Productions, the documentary was specifically commissioned for NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock in the US.

The Peacock streaming service was previously available in the UK via Sky and Now TV, offering a selection of its content to subscribers at no extra cost. But in early 2024, Sky discontinued Peacock as a separate brand, instead integrating some of its content directly into Sky and Now’s library.

At the moment, the documentary has no UK distributor, but it will most likely come to Sky and Now TV, given its previous partnership with Peacock. The Independent has reached out to Sky and we will update this article if we learn more.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.