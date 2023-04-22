Matthew Rhys recalls every detail of his ‘terrifying’ Casino Royale audition fail

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matthew Rhys has recalled every excruciating detail of his failed James Bond audition.

The Welsh actor is best known for starring opposite Keri Russell in the hit series The Americans, which ran from 2013 to 2018.

Prior to that, however, Rhys had been considered for the role of 007 following Pierce Brosnan’s exit as the character in 2002’s Die Another Day.

Before Daniel Craig landed the role, Rhys had been invited to the office of the Broccoli family, whose company produces the films.

In a new interview with The Times, the actor recalled the disastrous audition at Eon House, Piccadilly.

Rhys said that he arrived at “this incredible office” that overlooks Hyde Park, calling the venue “very intimidating”.

“We were just told to wear a dark suit and read Casino Royale,” said the actor, adding that the experience was “terrifying”.

Rhys went on to recall how the Broccoli representatives were all sitting behind a table with a view of the park behind them. “A power move,” he said.

Matthew Rhys in 'Perry Mason' (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

Across from the panel was a chair for Rhys to sit in.

The Perry Mason star recalled that he tripped up over one question they had asked him.

“They said, ‘What would you do differently with Bond?’ And I just remember going, ‘Ah.’ I was so not anticipating that question,” he said.

Daniel Craig in ‘Casino Royale' (MGM)

“And then I was like, is it a trick question? Are they waiting for people to go, ‘I wouldn’t do anything. He’s perfect’?”

Rhys said that he was unsure what he wanted to say, adding he couldn’t say: “Oh, it’s been a bit one-note for a few decades, hasn’t it? I think we can drop the misogynistic jokes.”

He attempted to crack a joke instead, suggesting that they give the spy a limp, which amused no one.

“I said, ‘Limp?’ Nothing. ‘Eye patch?’ Nothing,” he said. The writer notes that he “mimes someone reaching for a lever to open a trapdoor beneath his seat and drop him into a pool of sharks”.

Rhys went on to play Philip Jennings in The Americans, where he met his co-star and wife Keri Russell.

There is no official word yet as to who will be taking over James Bond following Craig’s exit in 2021.

Earlier this month, however, the casting director said that younger actors “didn’t have the mental capacity” to play 007.