Maya Hawke divides fans with ‘obnoxious behaviour’ on Cannes red carpet

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Maya Hawke’s display of carefree abandon at the world premiere of Asteroid City has received mixed reactions from fans.

On Tuesday (23 May), Hawke and her co-star Rupert Friend were filmed dancing in front of press photographers on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

In the video, the Stranger Things star, outfitted in a mossy green gown with baby blue gloves, is shown being spun around by Friend, who is dressed in a white tuxedo.

While the two appeared to be laughing and enjoying themselves, several fans found the footage “annoying”.

“That was hard to watch,” one wrote on Twitter, with a second commenting: “I’m sorry but the way I am rolling my eyes.”

“This is insufferable what the hell are they doing?” a third asked. “Deeply obnoxious behaviour, straight people are so corny yikes,” another added.

One tweeted: “They would do this at a Wes Anderson premiere too [crying emoji].”

Others, however, found her behaviour more uplifting. “I want more of this on every red carpet,” someone said.

“Honestly if you aren’t dancing down that red carpet in a corseted ballgown and opera gloves what are you even doing in Cannes?” another questioned.

“I just love Maya Hawke’s energy and aura,” a third praised. “She’s living her best life,” one observed.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Maya Hawke and Rupert Friend (Variety / Twitter)

Hawke and Friend feature in Wes Anderson’s newest comedy-drama about a desert town in 1955 whose Junior Space Cadet Convention is disrupted by world-changing events.

Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell and Tilda Swinton also star in the movie.

The film has received laudatory reviews from several critics, including The Independent’s Geoffrey Macnab, who called it Anderson’s “most enrapturing feature since The Grand Budapest Hotel” in his five-star review.

Earlier this month, fans celebrated Asteroid City’s “brief graphic nudity” after it victoriously overturned its original R rating.

The Motion Pictures Association of America (an organisation representing the five major US film studios) initially gave it a restricted rating for “brief graphic nudity, smoking and suggestive material”.

It was later lessened to a PG-13 rating after an appeal had been filed.

Asteroid City is scheduled to release in cinemas on 16 June.