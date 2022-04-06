Mayim Bialik clarifies vaccination stance in new interview

Mayim Bialik has once again denied previous claims that she was ever an anti-vaxxer.

In 2021, the Big Bang Theory star received backlash over resurfaced comments she made in her 2012 parenting guide, Beyond the Sling, where she wrote: “We made an informed decision not to vaccinate our children.”

In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Bialik was asked to clarify earlier 2009 claims in which she told People that after consulting with a paediatrician she would be a “non-vaccinating family”.

“I never said to not get vaccinated. I absolutely believe vaccines work and have always said that,” Bialik stated.

She continued: “I think delayed vaccinations is something that many people do, and the details of what my children were like as newborns isn’t anybody’s business but my own.”

While she confirmed her children are fully vaccinated, she added that the scrutiny she’s received is “an unfortunate aspect of being a public person”.

“To me, it’s a bit of a manufactured [controversy] and there’s not necessarily a change,” she explained.

TV-Q&A-Mayim Bialik (© 2021 Quadra Productions, Inc., photographer Carol Kaelson. All rights reserved.)

“People delay vaccines for many reasons, and it gets to be personal unless you’re making a stance that no one should be vaccinated, which I never did.”

Bialik has produced and directed her feature film As They Made Us, which will be released in cinemas on 8 April.