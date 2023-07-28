Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Megan Fox has hit out at “weirdos” who are criticising her for sharing a GoFundMe page on behalf of her friend.

Earlier this week, the Transformers and Jennifer’s Body star posted the link to a fundraising page set up for the father of her freind Brittney Boyce, who requires medical care after a recent pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

She wrote: “If you guys are able to help please do.”

However, many perused the donors listed on the page and jumped to the conclusion that, due to her name not being there, Fox hadn’t actually contributed herself. Other suggested that she should simply pay a large amount towards the fees.

Following this, Fox has stepped in to clear up the matter, writing on her Instagram Stories: “Hey weirdos. Do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe [Boyce] doesn’t want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?”

The actor said Boyce had asked Fox to share the page in the hope that her fans would “donate small amounts of money to help them reach their goal”.

Fox continued: “I just obliged her request. Anything she needs from me personally she will ask and [I] will do it privately. One thing you’re not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity. So try again on another day (probably [tomorrow]!) with some different bulls***, you bunch of psychos.”

Manicurist Boyce wrote on the goFundMe page that her father, Michael, is not “covered by insurance”, stating: “My goal here is to help him [with] medical expenses so he can focus on himself and not the stress on finances.”

Also this week, Fox addressed criticism from trolls over her latest outfit, which some complained was see-through.

“Before you start angrily typing – those are not my nipples, calm down,” she wrote. “They are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries. We will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum.”

Fox, who also appeared in sitcom New Girl, will next star in action sequel The Expendables 4.