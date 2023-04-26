Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mena Massoud has received a mixed response after declaring his intention to start charging for social media content.

The Aladdin star has millions of followers across his social media profiles, including three million on Instagram alone.

As well as behind-the-scenes insight on his project and photos from red-carpet events, Massoud shares content about his vegan food discoveries across Canada and the US.

The actor recently announced that he’d be starting a service where his supporters could pay for additional posts.

“Content creation is something that I have really struggled with in the past and I really want to reward my most loyal fans,” he said in a reel posted on Monday (24 April). “The people who really want an inside look into my life.”

For “less than what a cup of coffee costs”, Massoud said that he’d be posting daily stories and having monthly live sessions and raffles.

“[You can expect] much more personalised content and it’s more of a chance to build a relationship with you guys,” he explained.

Those who choose not to subscribe will still be able to watch his “Evolving Vegan” video series, as well as reels displaying his sense of style.

Fans have been vocal in their responses to Massoud’s plan to charge for more personal content.

“Eh, guess I’ll be seeing a lot less,” wrote one follower. “Bye then,” added another, while someone else criticised the actor for not being “humble”.

“Picking money and being picky about fans. That’s not humble, that’s not nice, that’s looking out for yourself only,” reads the unimpressed note.

Others were more understanding of Massoud’s choice to utilise the social media platform’s subscription option.

“People really getting mad because he tryna get his bills paid too?!?” asked one follower.

Another comment deemed some of the negative responses as “cringe”: “He’s still doing the same content. That hasn’t changed. He made that clear. However, if you want more exclusive content he’s charging a few bucks.”

Massoud has directly replied to some of the less encouraging views and said that he did a “horrible job” explaining his intentions.

“You won’t notice anything has changed. I did a horrible job explaining this,” Massoud wrote to one supporter. “It’s just for people who want more/personal content.”