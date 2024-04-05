Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Michael Douglas has discovered he is related to one of his Marvel co-stars.

The actor, who is the son of three-time Academy Award nominee Kirk Douglas and is married to Best Supporting Actress winner Catherine Zeta-Jones, appeared on an episode of genealogy series Finding Your Roots.

At the end of his segment on the episode, Douglas received a surprise from host Henry Louis Gates, who told the Ant-Man actor he is distantly related to one of his Marvel Cinematic universe (MCU) co-stars: Scarlett Johansson.

“Your DNA cousin is the actress Scarlett Johansson,” Gates told the star, who won Best Actor for Wall Street at the 1988 Oscars.

Gates added: “Michael and Scarlett share identical stretches of DNA on four different chromosomes, all of which appear on Scarlett’s maternal lines, which stretch back to Jewish communities in eastern Europe.”

Michael Douglas on ‘Finding Your Roots’ ( PBS )

Visibly surprised, Douglas said: “Are you kidding? Oh, that’s amazing. Alright, this is cool. This is so cool. That’s incredible.”

He said he “looks forward to seeing” Johansson again to inform her of their connection.

The actors both appeared in superhero mash-up Avengers: Endgame – Douglas as Hank Pym and Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson is revealed to be a relative of Michael Douglas on ‘Finding Your Roots’ ( PBS )

While Douglas has enjoyed a successful Hollywood career as an actor and producer since the 1970s, he does not want his children to follow in his footsteps.

In 2021, Zeta-Jones, whom he’s been married to for 23 years, revealed that Douglas warned their kids away from acting as he believes it is harder to succeed with famous parents.

Zeta-Jones said that Dylan, 23, and Carys, 21, want to follow in their parents’ footsteps, but said their Wall Street star father has tried to steer them away from the idea.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Douglas, who is 79, believes that they would have to work harder to overcome the association of who their parents are.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been married for 23 years ( Getty Images for Hollywood Forei )

In the same episode of Finding Your Roots, Gates told Girls star Lena Dunham that she is a distant relative of Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Larry David.

Dunham replied: “It’s Larry David – the other LD! This is the hottest information I could have ever gotten.”