Legendary star of stage and screen dies peacefully in hospital aged 82
Actor Sir Michael Gambon has died peacefully in hospital aged 82, his family has said.
Sir Michael, who has won four TV Baftas, is known for his extensive back catalogue of work across TV, film, radio and theatre over a career spanning five decades.
In recent years he played Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films.
He is also known for playing French detective Jules Maigret in ITV series Maigret, and for starring in the BBC series, The Singing Detective.
A statement issued on behalf of Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.
“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia.”
Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson pays tribute
Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson has expressed his condolences after the death of Sir Michael Gambon, recalling the actor was such a “tremendous guest” he had a corner named after him on the BBC show’s race track.
“I’m so sad to hear that Michael Gambon has died,” Clarkson tweeted.
“He was hugely amusing, and such a tremendous guest, we even named a corner after him.”
