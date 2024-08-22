Michael Madsen responds to domestic violence arrest

Support truly

Michael Madsen’s representatives have spoken out after the actor was arrested on charges of domestic battery.

The Reservoir Dogs star, 66, was reportedly taken into custody following “a disagreement” with his wife, DeAnna Madsen, 64, on Saturday morning (17 August). The pair had separated following their 26-year-old son Hudson’s suicide in 2022.

Shortly after midnight on August 17, officers from the Lost Hill Sheriff’s Station in Malibu responded to a call and subsequently arrested Madsen for a domestic battery misdemeanor. The actor was booked at 1.40am, and was later released after posting a $20,000 bond.

Madsen’s attorney Perry Wander has claimed that DeAnna “broke into” Madsen’s home in Malibu, causing the start of the “family disturbance” that led to The Hateful Eight star’s arrest, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Michael has shown immense compassion and restraint during this period towards his estranged wife,” Madsen’s attorney continued. “He’s definitely not guilty of domestic violence.”

In a statement to Variety, an additional representative for Madsen said: “It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both.”

The Independent has contacted Madsen’s representatives for further comment.

Michael Madsen in Beverly Hills in January 2020 ( Getty Images )

Madsen was previously arrested for trespassing in Malibu one month after his son’s death, at which time he was handed a $500 citation for a misdemeanour. Prior to this, the actor received five years probation for a drink-driving crash in 2019.

At the time of their son’s death, Madsen and his wife said in a statement: “We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him.”

Madsen is best known for his collaborations with Hudson’s godfather, Quentin Tarantino, which include Reservoir Dogs, both volumes of Kill Bill and The Hateful Eight. He also made a cameo appearance in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Madsen as Mr Blonde in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Reservoir Dogs’ in 1992 ( Miramax )

Speaking to The Independent in 2020, Madsen recalled being upset when he learned that his character Mr Blonde would be killed by Tim Roth in Reservoir Dogs.

“I was very affected by old films,” he said. “I was a huge fan of Humphrey Bogart, Robert Mitchum, Lee Marvin... I knew all those guys were very careful in their roles, and who they acted with or who they got killed by onscreen.

“That’s how you became leading men.”