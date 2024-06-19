Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morgan Freeman has dismissed the idea of Black History Month, saying: “My history is American history.”

The 87-year-old The Shawshank Redemption and Seven star had previously called the annual event, which is observed throughout February, an “insult”.

In a new interview with Variety, Freeman elaborated on those feelings. “I detest it,” he said. “The mere idea of it. You are going to give me the shortest month in a year? And you are going to celebrate ‘my’ history?! This whole idea makes my teeth itch. It’s not right.”

He added: “My history is American history. It’s the one thing in this world I am interested in, beyond making money, having a good time and getting enough sleep.”

Freeman is currently promoting The Gray House, a Civil War-era historical drama he produced alongside Kevin Costner. The Roland Joffé-directed series, which stars Mary-Louise Parker, Amethyst Davis, Daisy Head and Ben Vereen, was shown at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival last week.

“If you don’t know your past, if you don’t remember it, you are bound to repeat it,” commented Freeman.

Morgan Freeman in Monte-Carlo in June 2024 ( Getty Images )

The Gray House, which is based on a true story, explores the secret work carried out by Union spies during the Civil War.

“It’s so wide-ranging,” said Freeman. “There are so many people in the series, because we are acknowledging they were there. If you can do that, if you are given space to do that, bravo. It didn’t just happen to one group of people.”

Earlier this year, Freeman was one of a group of fictional former presidents to offer advice to President Joe Biden ahead of his State of the Union address.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

In a post on X/Twitter, the US president wrote: “You may’ve heard I’ve got a big speech coming up. So, I thought I would hear from some folks who have done the job before — sort of.”

Along with Freeman, Biden also spoke to Bill Pullman (President Whitmore from Independence Day), Michael Douglas (President Shepherd from The American President), Geena Davis (President Allen from Commander in Chief) and Tony Goldman (President Grant from Scandal).

Freeman, who played President Beck in the disaster movie Deep Impact, told Biden: “Well sir, in my capacity as president, all I had to deal with was a meteor.”

He added: “My advice is just keep telling us how you’re working for us and building hope.”