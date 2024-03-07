Security fencing surrounds Capitol ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address

Security fencing surrounded the US Capitol on Thursday, 7 March, ahead of Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

A sign reading “Police line. Do not cross” was visible on the perimeter.

It is the fourth time such a security measure has been taken for a State of the Union speech in the aftermath of the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6 2021.

It comes as Donald Trump is charged with crimes connected to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.