Biden takes advice from past ‘presidents’ ahead of State of the Union speech

Joe Biden took advice from past "presidents" ahead of the State of the Union address on Thursday, 7 March.

In a post on X/Twitter, the US president said: “You may’ve heard I’ve got a big speech coming up. So, I thought I would hear from some folks who have done the job before — sort of.”

Mr Biden spoke to stars such as Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas, and Geena Davis, who have all played presidents on television or in film.

Mr Freeman, who played a president in Deep Impact, told Mr Biden: "My advice is just keep telling us how you’re working for us and building hope."