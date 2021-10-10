Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Snakes on a Plane
Death Bed: The Bed That Eats
You may not have seen all of these films, or indeed even heard of one of them, but there's no denying their titles verge on the silly.
Below is a list of all the films that have the most ridiculous titles of all time.
Scroll through the gallery to see what made the list.
35 movies with ridiculous titlesShow all 35
Other galleries you might like:
21 actors who took their roles so seriously it out of hand
37 best film twists of all time
37 actors who almost died on set
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies