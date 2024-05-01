Netflix is removing all of these movies and TV shows

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix removes a large amount of titles each month without warning – and May 2024 is no different.

Over the next 31 days, many movies and TV shows will disappear from the service, meaning titles will vanish from your watchlist before you’ve had the chance to watch them.

Fortunately, The Independent has put together a list of every single thing, including some Netflix Originals, that will be culled in the coming month.

From high-profile films to little-seen shows, here is every titled being removed from Netflix in May 2024.

NB: We compiled this list with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

1 May

Above Suspicion – US

Anger Management – US

Annabelle – US

Antz – US

Apollo 13 – US

Tom Hanks in ‘Apollo 13’ ( Universal Pictures )

Austenland – UK

Awakenings – UK

Baby Geniuses – UK

Beethoven – US

Bird on a Wire – US

The ‘Burbs – US

The Change-Up – US

Coach Carter – UK

The Core – UK

Cowboys & Aliens – US

Desperado – US

Down with the King – US

Dumb and Dumber – US

Elvis – US

( Warner Bros Pictures )

Erin Brockovich – US

The First Purge – US

Fletch – US

The Flintstones – US

The Florida Project – US

The Four Seasons – US

Fried Green Tomatoes – US

The Glass Castle – US

Gods of Egypt – UK

The Good Shepherd – US

Heat – UK

Al Pacino in ‘Heat’ ( Warner Bros Pictures )

How to Train Your Dragon 2 – US

Igor – US

Joker – US

Jurassic Park – US

Jurassic Park III – US

Kindergarten Cop – US

King Kong (2005) – US

Knuckle – UK

Kung Fu Panda 3 – UK

Legion – US

The Lost World: Jurassic Park – US

Love & Basketball – US

‘Kung Fu Panda 3’ ( Universal Pictures )

Mamma Mia! – US

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! – US

Margot at the Wedding – US

Munafik 2 – UK (Netflix Original)

Munich – UK

The Other Side of the Mountain – US

Parenthood – US

Play Misty for Me – US

Primal Fear – UK

The Purge: Election Year – US

Silver Linings Playbook – US

Silverado – US

Sincerely Yours, Dhaka – US

Sinister – UK

Sixteen Candles – US

The Skeleton Key – UK

Soul Surfer – US

Step Brothers – US

The Sting – US

The Story of Film: A New Generation – UK

Sun Cry Moon – UK/US

Sur Sapata – UK/US

Tammy – US

13 Going on 30 – US

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi – UK

30 Days of Night – US

Tom and Jerry – US

27 Dresses – US

Twins – US

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? – US

Underworld: Evolution – US

Vanquish – US

Warrior – US

Whiplash – US

Why Did I Get Married? – US

The Yeti Adventures – US

Zack and Miri Make a Porno – US

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes – US

2 May

Bennett’s War – UK/US

Boys Over Flowers – UK/US

Lady Driver – UK/US

Magic Mike’s Last Dance – US

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ is being removed from Netflix ( AP )

Roped – UK/US

The Stand at Paxton County – UK/US

23 Walks – UK

3 May

Despicable Me 3 – UK

The Souvenir – UK

Survive the Night – US

4 May

Arctic Dogs – US

5 May

The Football Factory – UK

Resident Evil – UK

Resident Evil: Extinction – UK

Resident Evil: Retribution – UK

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter – UK

The Secret: Dare to Dream – UK

Joanna Hogg film ‘The Souvenir’ is leaving Netflix ( Curzon Artificial Eye )

6 May

Daughters Of – UK

Reminiscence – UK

7 May

City of God: 10 Years Later – US

8 May

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? – US

9 May

Uncut Gems – US

‘Uncut Gems’ ( Netflix )

10 May

Ad Astra – UK

High Crimes – UK

The Princess Weiyoung – UK

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – US

11 May

Illegal Woman – US

Studio 666 – UK

St Vincent – US

Where the Crawdads Sing – US

14 May

Ahaan – US

Mere Pyare Prime Minister – US

Rencor tatuado – US

15 May

Big Momma’s House – UK

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son – UK

Fantastic Mr Fox – UK

Fifty Shades of Black – US

Pure as Snow – UK

16 May

8 Mile – UK

Darkest Hour – UK

Fifty Shades of Grey – UK

Inglorious Basterds – UK

Long Live the Bonus Family – UK

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie – UK

Shark Tale – UK

Turbo – UK

Gary Oldman in ‘Darkest Hour’ ( Netflix )

17 May

The Bridge – UK/US

The CEO – UK/US

The Figurine – UK/US

Mokalik – UK/US

October 1 – US

Phone Swap – UK/US

Uncontrollably Fond – UK

21 May

678 – US

Asmaa – US

Until Midnight – US

23 May

The Boxtrolls – US

Minari – US

Yuh-jung Youn in ’Minari’ ( ©A24 )

TV

1 May

Colony – UK

Harry Enfield’s Television Programme – UK

Hong Kong West Side Stories – US

Iris – UK/US

Medici – UK/US (Netflix Original)

Munafik 2 – UK (Netflix Original)

Simon – US

8 May

Taskmaster – UK

11 May

The Defected – US

15 May

I Hear You Sleepless Society: Two Pillows & a LostSoul – US

16 May

I Hear You – UK/US

17 May

Hwarang – UK

Love in the Moonlight – UK

The Producers – UK

18 May

Well-Intended Love – UK/US

20 May

Rosario Tijeras – US

Documentary

1 May

Einsatzgruppen: The Nazi Death Squads – UK/US

The Wall: Climb for Gold – UK

6 May

In Our Mothers’ Garden – US

Several series of ‘Taskmaster’ are leacing Netflix ( Channel 4 )

17 May

Born in Gaza – US

Born in Syria – US

Dying To Tell (Netflix Original) – US

18 May

Laerte-se (Netflix original) – US

20 May

Hating Peter Tatchell – US

22 May

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios – US

Comedy

2 May

Chris Distefano: Speshy Weshy (Netflix Original) – UK/US

18 May

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir – US

Kids

1 May

Angelina Ballerina – US

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures – UK

Barney and Friends – US

Octonauts – UK/US

27 May

Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure – US